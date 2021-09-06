SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Singh touts universal child care, $20 min wage for federally regulated workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: NDP’s Singh slams Trudeau’s response to paid sick leave' Canada election: NDP’s Singh slams Trudeau’s response to paid sick leave
WATCH: NDP’s Singh slams Trudeau’s response to paid sick leave

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he will push through more support for workers if elected on Sept. 20 and encourage provinces to do the same.

Singh used a Labour Day campaign stop in the traditional NDP stronghold of Hamilton to highlight the party’s commitment to $10 universal child care, as well as a $20 minimum wage and 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

Flanked by supporters including members of United Steelworkers union, he says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed shortcomings in the worker support system and the need for change.

Singh says that while the Liberals have also made promises on a childcare program and paid sick leave, the party didn’t pass these measures when they had the opportunity.

Click to play video: 'NDP pledges dental coverage for families earning less than $90K/year' NDP pledges dental coverage for families earning less than $90K/year
NDP pledges dental coverage for families earning less than $90K/year

Singh touts increased worker supports from childcare to higher minimum wage.

He says that while the majority of workers fall under provincial jurisdiction, it’s important for the federal government to show leadership on the issue.

Read more: Voters getting split between Liberals and NDP, creating path for Tories: election poll

Read more: Singh rejects one-time wealth tax idea, demands ongoing tax on ‘ultra rich’

The NDP have also committed to make more people eligible for Employment Insurance and to increase protection for pensions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
