Okanagan politicians unite in condemning location of protest rally outside hospital

Elected officials from throughout the Central Okanagan were seemingly united on Wednesday in condemning the protest rally outside Kelowna General Hospital.
The rally drew well in excess of 1,000 people along Pandosy Street, with many holding signs. The protest’s main points were against mandatory vaccination for some healthcare workers and B.C.’s upcoming vaccine passport.
Following the rally, regional MPs and MLAs voiced their opinions on Twitter, with many saying the protest should have been held elsewhere — not outside a hospital.
“The caring people who work in this hospital have been run off their feet,” tweeted Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“It is well known the COVID ward is beyond capacity. The people who work in health care during this pandemic deserve our gratitude and support. This protest should have been held elsewhere.”
The MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Tracy Gray, took more of a neutral tone, though, neither condemning nor supporting the rally.
“I respect everyone’s right to protest, however we must remain respectful of our front-line healthcare workers,” said Gray.
“These heroes deserve to work in a safe and respectful environment, and people need to be able to safely access KGH for its services or visit family.”
Gray also said “Vaccine passports are a directive from the provincial government, and people may wish to contact their local MLA to express their support or opposition to these new measures.”
Mel Arnold, the MP for the North Okanagan, had nothing about the protest rally on his Twitter account.
Global News has reached out asking for his position, but has yet to hear back from him.
Global News has also reached out to Richard Cannings, the NDP MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Provincially, nearly every MLA from the BC Liberal Party throughout the Okanagan was against the rally being held outside a hospital.
“The location of this protest at KGH sends the wrong message to all our public health service employees in a time of excess stress they are already facing trying to keep us safe and do their jobs,” said Norm Letnick, the MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country.
“Please take the time to send #KGH staff your appreciation.”
Renee Merrifield, the MLA for Kelowna-Mission, said in a reply “I was heartbroken by the protests. Wrong place, wrong time.”
“People have the right to protest, however I am greatly disappointed that a hospital would be the target,” added Dan Ashton, MLA for Penticton.
“My sincere thanks to all of those who work in our hospitals during these challenging times.”
Ben Stewart, the BC Liberal MLA for Kelowna West, did not tweet about the protest rally, though he did retweet how the Legislative Assembly in Victoria with be lit in pink on Thursday to show support for B.C.’s healthcare workers.
“Health-care workers are just doing their job; they’re not the problem,” Stewart told Global News on Thursday.
“If (the protesters) don’t like what the government is suggesting, there are other ways to take it up with the government.”
Read more: After huge protest at hospital, Kelowna, B.C. woman calls for rally in support of health workers
The BC Liberals’ interim leader, Shirley Bond of Prince George, also weighed in.
“I have struggled all day to try and find words . . . the last people that should have to deal with the protests we saw today are the incredible healthcare workers that have worked to the point of exhaustion and with personal risk to keep us safe,” said Bond.
“Please know how grateful we are!”
Greg Kyllo, the BC Liberal MLA for the Shuswap, retweeted Bond’s post and how the Legislative Assembly in Victoria with be lit in pink on Thursday.
Harwinder Sandhu, the NDP MLA for Vernon-Monashee and a former nurse, did not tweet about the rally, but post her views on Facebook.
“Today, I have been hearing nonstop from healthcare workers who were extremely upset during yesterday’s demonstrations,” said Sandhu.
“I think (Premier John Horgan) said it best, ‘While everyone has the right to peaceful protest, the targeting and harassment of health-care workers at health-care facilities is completely unacceptable.’
“Health care workers have worked tremendously hard throughout the pandemic and have sacrificed so much for us. Nurses, doctors, paramedics, and hospital staff work to save lives everyday.
“We should be doing everything we can to make their lives easier, and do everything to not put vulnerable patients in the hospital at more risk. While vaccinations are a choice, we can’t put workers, our family members, friends and people who are unwell at risk.”
Comments