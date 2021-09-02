SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kelowna, B.C. woman invites community to rally in support of health-care workers

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna mayor says protest in front of hospital was misguided' Kelowna mayor says protest in front of hospital was misguided
WATCH: The mayor of Kelowna says a protest in front of Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon was misguided.

Healthcare workers who faced jeers and harassment at a rally in front of Kelowna General Hospital for so-called “health freedoms” Wednesday deserve better, a local woman says.

“I’ve heard from a lot of them since yesterday who said the protest was pretty demoralizing,” former city councillor Michele Rule said.

Read more: Anti-vaccine mandate protest at Kelowna hospital draws massive crowd

“Just 18 months ago we were cheering every night with pots and pans and doing drive-bys at the hospital every week, but it faded.

“That’s our fault. We acted like it was over, but they still had the work to do.”

Then came the rallies, where reports of jeers and harassment of health-care workers outside hospitals flooded in.

The protests were organized by Canadian Frontline Nurses, a group founded by two Ontario nurses, who push messaging from which the majority of healthcare professionals have distanced themselves.

They urged supporters to “stand up for freedom” and “reject the tyranny of mandatory vaccines.”

All that happened during these protests makes now the right time, Rule said, to remind them that she and the vast majority of British Columbians still appreciate the work they’ve done.

Rule put out a call for those who are interested to drive by Kelowna General Hospital at around 7 p.m. and show their support. She has no idea how many people will come, but she’s had some positive feedback so far.

Click to play video: 'Several hundred protest COVID-19 measures outside of Kelowna General Hospital' Several hundred protest COVID-19 measures outside of Kelowna General Hospital
Several hundred protest COVID-19 measures outside of Kelowna General Hospital

People plan to drive by, hang signs of support and maybe even dangle a few balloons, just so hospital workers know they’re appreciated.

“Some people may walk but they will maintain proper distances and everyone will wear a mask because want to maintain safety rules,” she said.

“Some people can’t go so they will bang pots and pans. Everyone is welcome to do that — the more the merrier.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Hockey Manitoba rep shares thoughts on new vaccine mandates in sports

Ultimately, the aim is just to wash away some of the negativity that set in Wednesday with the protest.

“That was in an inappropriate place, really inappropriate and I thought this is something we have to do,” she said.

“I don’t know how busy it will be. It will be busy enough. We don’t want to clog roads, or impede traffic or anything like that.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna hospital worker speaks out against planned protest' Kelowna hospital worker speaks out against planned protest
Kelowna hospital worker speaks out against planned protest

Global News spoke to several healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday, who said while they respect the right to protest, demonstrating in front of a hospital was simply the wrong place to gather.

“View from the (operating room) today. The same OR that is running at <60% capacity for the 3rd week in a row due to an overwhelming # of COVID+ unvaxxed hospitalizations. I’ve never been so disappointed in my community,” Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at Kelowna General Hospital, tweeted Wednesday.

While the negativity took its toll, local politicians were quick to voice their support for healthcare workers and condemnation of protesters.

 

Click to play video: 'Hundreds turn out for anti-restriction rally in Kelowna' Hundreds turn out for anti-restriction rally in Kelowna
Hundreds turn out for anti-restriction rally in Kelowna – Feb 13, 2021

“The caring people who work in this hospital have been run off their feet,” Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said in a tweet.

“It is well known the COVID ward is beyond capacity. The people who work in health care during this pandemic deserve our gratitude and support. This protest should have been held elsewhere.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran also spoke out against the protest.

“I think it’s really disgusting that you have health-care workers who are under tremendous stress, keeping people alive, particularly the unvaccinated who’ve now gotten sick,” said Basran.

“And to go and protest and put further stress on them, I think is so misguided and irresponsible.”

Click to play video: 'Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall' Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall
Anti-mask protesters gathered outside of Salmon Arm’s city hall – Nov 28, 2020

 

Basran continued, saying, “It’s really unfortunate that the hospital was chosen as the place for this type of demonstration.”

There is no set rallying point, Rule said. People should just go by between 7 and 7:30 p.m. when they have time.

“If you get there and it’s busy and come back,” she said.

