Police to be on hand for anti-vaccine mandate protest at Kelowna hospital

Mounties are offering assurances that a planned protest against vaccine mandates won’t interfere with Kelowna General Hospital operations, saying they are prepared to address non-compliance of health orders on a “case by case basis.”

“We are aware of the potential protest scheduled for today (Wednesday) and have been working diligently with our community partners, including Interior Health, to ensure that the safe operation of the hospital is not affected should this protest go forward,” Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

“The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public of the need to adhere to the current public health order, and we are prepared to address non-compliance on a case by case basis.”

It’s unknown whether the protest planned for in front of the Kelowna hospital will draw a sizeable crowd. Protests of this kind have been a staple in Kelowna since the start of the pandemic and have varied in size from a dozen people to hundreds.

This event, and others across the country, however, have been well advertised through social media in recent days.

So much so that health-care workers at the hospital say they are worried. This weekend, Global News spoke with one hospital worker regarding her concerns,

“We’re angry, we’re shocked, and we’re upset. (Hospital workers) don’t even understand how this could be happening, they don’t understand how it’s happening at the location that’s been chosen,” said the hospital worker, whose identity has been withheld identity due to safety concerns.

“I wish that these protesters could come work in the intensive care unit and see the damage that’s being done. To see what they’re doing, what they’re causing, and what they’re contributing to.”

The protest is being held by an organization called Canadian Frontline Nurses, which is asking would-be participants to “stand together and reject the tyranny of mandatory vaccines.”

Vaccines have not been made mandatory for the public in B.C., but people who work in long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In two weeks, proof of vaccination will also be required for some social and recreational events, services and businesses. This applies to individuals aged 12 years and older, born in 2009 or earlier.

More details about the proof of vaccination requirement, and how to show proof of vaccination, will be made available by the province before Sept. 13. but the so-called “vaccine passports” are a measure a majority of British Columbians support, according to a recent poll.

A survey, conducted by B.C.-based pollster Research Co., found that 67 per cent of respondents backed the idea of proof of COVID-19 immunization to attend a live sporting event, up five per cent from a similar poll in March.

