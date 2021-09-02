SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Vernon’s COVID-19 case count spikes by 97% while Kelowna hotspot cools

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 4:46 pm
Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals
WATCH: Strong reaction condemning protests against COVID-19 rules is pouring in from B.C.'s health care community and others. Thousands of people turned up outside a number of B.C.'s hospitals Wednesday afternoon, demanding an end to mask mandates and the vaccine passport that's set to take effect in 11 days. Health Minister Adrian Dix calling the actions despicable and appalling. Emily Lazatin reports.

The Okanagan’s COVID-19 summer hotspot is closing the season on a slightly cooler note.

Weeks of health orders limiting personal and public gatherings in the Central Okanagan along with a vaccine push appear to have improved the region’s once staggeringly high case counts.

Read more: B.C. is in a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ latest modelling numbers show

According to the BCCDC’s latest map that shows where COVID-19 cases are occurring, in the week between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, the Central Okanagan recorded 511 new cases.

Compare that to 737 the week of Aug. 15 to 21.  Another way to look at it is an average of 73 a day versus 105 a day.

Your Mental Health: Kids and back to school amid COVID-19
Your Mental Health: Kids and back to school amid COVID-19

But while the region that spans the area between Peachland to Lake Country is seeing improvement, other areas aren’t so lucky.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vernon, there were 263 cases between Aug. 22 and 28, up from 133 new cases the week before. That’s a 97-per cent increase.

Read more: Anti-vaccine mandate protest at Kelowna hospital draws massive crowd

Similarly, Salmon Arm is also seeing increases.  It had 93 new cases from Aug. 22 to 28 compared to 79 new cases the week earlier.

Trending Stories

The South Okanagan has seen a rise in cases as well. Penticton had 69 cases in that week, up from 43 the week earlier.  Keremeos reported 10, the Southern Okanagan municipalities had 53 and Kettle Valley had 18. They are much lower case counts but when weighed against the population it’s considered a high rate of infection.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers, offices remain popular among Canadians: poll
COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers, offices remain popular among Canadians: poll

Kamloops is reporting 249 new cases, up from 193 a week earlier. Throughout much of the Kootenays, the proportion of cases is now considered high, and numbers also appear to be climbing in northern B.C., where new restrictions were expected to be announced Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hockey Manitoba rep shares thoughts on new vaccine mandates in sports

Earlier this week, when the most recent COVID-19 modelling was released, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was facing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated and  COVID-19 case rates continue to be higher in areas of the province where there are lower vaccination rates.

Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals
Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals

She also pointed out that cases were coming down in the Central Okanagan region, while the North Okanagan is having some challenges due to heat and wildfires waylaying vaccination clinics.

