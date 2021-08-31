B.C. to release latest COVID modelling as Step 4 of reopening plan looms

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are expected to release new COVID-19 modelling data Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed in the story above, on Global News at Noon, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The two faces of B.C.’s response to the pandemic will likely be looking at the connection between hospitalization and vaccination rates in the province.

B.C. is one week away from the earliest start date for Step 4 of the reopening plan.

The criteria for moving to Step 4 is that more than 70 per cent of people aged 18 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, along with low case counts and low hospitalizations.

Early data already shows vaccines are working.

At the end of April, the average case count was more than 800 per day, with more than 500 people in hospital and 40 per cent vaccinated.

As of Monday, the daily average was 683, with 179 in hospital and just under 85 per cent of those aged 12 and older having received at least one dose.

However, the case numbers are still quite high.

There were 769 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 581 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 503 from Sunday to Monday.

The Interior Health region continues to record the highest number of new cases of any health region.

Of the new cases, 707 were in Interior Health, 295 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 531 were in the Fraser Health region, 178 were in Island Health, and 142 were in Northern Health.

The province said 76.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 84.2 per cent have received their first dose.

– with files from Jon Azpiri