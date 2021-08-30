SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports 1,853 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, along with 7 deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Infection rate numbers for August 30, 2021' COVID-19 Infection rate numbers for August 30, 2021
B.C. reports 1,853 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, along with 7 deaths. Keith Baldrey has more with the latest summary of the last 3 days.

B.C. health officials reported 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 over a span of three days, along with seven deaths.

There were 769 cases from Friday to Saturday while 581 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 503 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 707 were in the Interior Health region, 295 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 531 were in the Fraser Health region, 178 were in Island Health, and 142 were in Northern Health.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 5.4 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic closes' Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic closes
Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic closes

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose 10 per cent to 176, the highest total since June 10. Of those patients, 91 are in intensive care, an increase of seven from Friday.

There are 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,814.

Read more: ‘Our schools are not safe enough’: B.C. rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures

The province said 76.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.2 per cent have received their first dose.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 867 new cases and three deaths.

