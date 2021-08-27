B.C. reports 867 new cases of COVID-19, highest daily total since late April

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported a whopping 867 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with three additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 350 were in the Interior Health region, 165 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 228 were in the Fraser Health region, 63 were in Island Health, and 61 were in Northern Health.

The province last reported more than 800 daily cases back in late April. The seven-day average for new cases is 663, the highest total since May 7.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have nearly doubled in the past two weeks. There are now 159 people in hospital with the disease, up from 82 on Aug. 13. Eighty-four patients are in intensive care.

The three deaths, all in the Interior Health region, bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,807.

The number of active cases in B.C. rose slightly to 5,657.

The province said 75.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older are fully immunized.

More than 8,500 people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

During its last update on Thursday, the province reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

