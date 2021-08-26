B.C. records 724 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Another 724 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. on Thursday, along with two additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 271 were in the Interior Health region, 142 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 185 were in the Fraser Health region, 64 were in Island Health, and 62 were in Northern Health.

1:53 Effect of B.C. vaccination passport plan on vaccination rates Effect of B.C. vaccination passport plan on vaccination rates

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 634.

Story continues below advertisement

The two deaths, both in the Interior Health region, bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,804.

After edging downward on Wednesday, the number of active cases in B.C. rose to 5,640. The province has recorded a total of 162,693 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

2:05 B.C. First Nation offering fully vaccinated members $1,000 B.C. First Nation offering fully vaccinated members $1,000

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 10 to 149, the highest total since mid-June. Eighty-three patients are in intensive care, the most since May 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said 75.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians are now fully immunized.

The province said Wednesday it has seen a “significant increase” in registrations and bookings for first doses since its announcement of a “vaccine passport” program on Monday.

Bookings Monday were up 88.6 per cent over the same day a week prior, while Tuesday’s bookings were 124.4 per cent higher than the week prior.

That initiative will require people to show proof of one vaccine dose by Sept. 13, and of two doses by Oct. 24, to access a variety of non-essential services including restaurants, concerts and sporting events.

— with files from Simon Little