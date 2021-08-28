Parents rallying in Surrey for tougher COVID-19 measures in schools

Send this page to someone via email

A group of parents concerned B.C.’s COVID-19 safety plans don’t go far enough are set to rally in Surrey on Saturday.

The Safe Schools Coalition BC says it picked the Vancouver suburb for the rally because of how hard the crowded school district was hit by the virus in the last school year.

“We know more than we did last year. We are not willing to send our kids to schools without the protocols needed to protect them from an airborne pandemic,” the group says on its Facebook page.

The group is calling for masks to be mandatory at school for all students K-12, improved ventilation and air monitoring for all classrooms, and remote learning options for students who can not attend.

The group is rallying at Holland Park at noon, and the rally will be streamed live for people unable to attend.

B.C. health and education officials announced their back-to-school COVID plan on Tuesday, which will require students in Grade 4 and up to wear masks. Younger children will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

Masks will be mandatory for all staff.

Health authorities will also have the discretion to impose stricter measures in specific school districts, in areas where there is higher community transmission.

The province maintains that schools are not a high-risk setting, and studies by Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health have found that after a resumption of in-class learning, schools were not significant sources of COVID-19 transmission.

The BC Teachers Federation, however, remains concerned and is also calling for system-wide mandatory masks, improved testing and vaccination clinics at B.C. schools.