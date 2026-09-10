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Education

New Brunswick launches subsidized school lunch program amid rollout delays

By Reeti Rohilla & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 10, 2026 6:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'One in five N.B. schools still waiting to receive provincial school lunch program'
One in five N.B. schools still waiting to receive provincial school lunch program
New Brunswick's first provincewide school lunch program is now serving thousands of students, with meals subsidized for every family. But days into the rollout, about one in five schools is still waiting for full service. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla has more.
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New Brunswick’s first provincewide school lunch program is now serving thousands of students with meals subsidized for every family, but days into the rollout, about one in five schools is still waiting for full service.

While school lunches existed before, they often varied by community.

Now, the province says the program is under one universal model that’s backed by $26 million in funding this year.

Meals cost $4 though Grade 8, and $5 in high school. The province will subsidize the remaining cost of each lunch, as well as provide a full subsidy for eligible families.

For Victoria McKenzie’s 11-year-old daughter, lunch is already bringing something new to the table.

“She’s been eating the $4 meals all week and she’s actually started eating a lot more variety. She’s then selecting some things I wouldn’t have pictured her choosing before,” said McKenzie, who is also the parent committee chair at Hanwell Park Academy, just outside Fredericton.

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“One thing I really like about this program is that it’s going to be kind of invisible (as to) who’s having subsidized lunches, because they’re all going to be the same lunches.”

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick expands subsidized school breakfast program, promises lunch in 2026'
New Brunswick expands subsidized school breakfast program, promises lunch in 2026

Pam Campbell, a retired educator, says that kind of support is necessary for families that may need financial assistance.

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“Teachers every day, I saw them bringing food for children, putting it in a basket on the desk and (saying), ‘Help yourself if you get a little hungry,'” she said.

As of Thursday, about 80 per cent of schools have their programs up and running. Fifty-six school cafeterias are still working through issues such as equipment upgrades, installations, and inspections.

“A workforce shortage of folks like gas fitters, the electricians, the plumbers that need to do the installation of the fridges, the stove, and that kind of thing,” said Premier Susan Holt.

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“So what we had imagined would be installation and inspection in the week before school started (but) we’ve seen delayed inspection, delayed delivery of equipment.

“We’re not going to stop doing this work until 100 per cent of the schools are supported and that’s happening right now.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're not going to stop doing this work until 100 per cent of the schools are supported and that's happening right now."

Food for All NB, a non-profit organization, says clear communication and family feedback will be key as the program evolves, particularly to keep quality and access consistent across schools.

“This is a significant undertaking in some cases where there might have been nothing,” said executive director Jill Van Horne.

“For sure there will be growing pains.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "For sure there will be growing pains."

The province says Grand Manan Community School is now the only one still searching for a food provider, and government is open to public recommendations.

Holt says she expects the remaining rollout to take a couple of weeks. In the meantime, contingency meals are being offered to students in need where full service isn’t ready.

Click to play video: 'Back to School Lunches for Kids'
Back to School Lunches for Kids

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