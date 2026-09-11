Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dawson community marks 20 years since college shooting

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 6:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Gathering at Dawson College marks 20 years since deadly shooting'
Gathering at Dawson College marks 20 years since deadly shooting
Dawson College is marking the 20th anniversary of the 2006 shooting that killed 18-year-old student Anastasia De Sousa and injured 19 others. Members of the Dawson community, including survivors, alumni, friends and family members gathered at the college's peace garden to honour the victims. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Twenty years after a shooting at Dawson College claimed the life of 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa and injured 19 others, survivors, family members and members of the college community gathered Friday to remember the victims and reflect on how the tragedy has shaped their lives.

The commemoration at the college’s Peace Garden brought together alumni, friends, relatives, dignitaries and first responders, many of whom continue to carry the impact of Sept. 13, 2006.

For survivor Hayder Kadhim, memories of that day remain vivid.

“It feels like 20 days ago,” he said. “Like I am still 17 years old.”

Kadhim was shot three times during the attack, in the leg, neck and head. Despite the passage of two decades, he said the anniversary was also a reminder of the resilience that emerged in its aftermath.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seeing everyone here today, the fact that 20 years later we are still able to make something great out of this, I think it feels inspiring,” he said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kadhim said he continues to draw inspiration from De Sousa, whom he remembers for her positivity.

“Losing a friend that had such a good vibe … having survived it and knowing that I was given a second chance, it almost felt like a duty or a mission that I had to continue spreading the positivity that she had,” he said.

Another survivor, Meaghan Hennegan, said the anniversary highlights how remembrance has evolved into action.

“We’re far enough removed from the actual tragedy that remembrance is being turned into action,” she said.

Hennegan has spent the past two decades advocating for stronger gun-control laws, a cause she says is deeply personal.

“It’s something that is very personal to me and I feel like I am making a positive contribution to the safety of not only students at school, but our society and country as a whole,” she said.

Following the ceremony, De Sousa’s mother, Louise De Sousa, helped plant three pink heather plants in her daughter’s honour.

“I am sure she is very happy with the garden we have growing here,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

De Sousa said her family continues to keep Anastasia’s memory alive through stories and conversations.

“All the good and the bad things she did. She was a normal teenager,” she said. “I always said, yes, she had a beautiful smile, she was fun and loving, but she was also a little brat,” she said jokingly.

Now, 20 years later, De Sousa said she still finds herself wondering what kind of woman her daughter would have become. She also continues to advocate for stronger gun-control laws, saying the work remains unfinished long after the anniversary ceremonies end.

Click to play video: 'Deadly Montreal shooting fuels renewed calls to ban SKS rifle'
Deadly Montreal shooting fuels renewed calls to ban SKS rifle

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices