Dawson community marks 20 years since college shooting

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Twenty years after a shooting at Dawson College claimed the life of 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa and injured 19 others, survivors, family members and members of the college community gathered Friday to remember the victims and reflect on how the tragedy has shaped their lives.

The commemoration at the college’s Peace Garden brought together alumni, friends, relatives, dignitaries and first responders, many of whom continue to carry the impact of Sept. 13, 2006.

For survivor Hayder Kadhim, memories of that day remain vivid.

“It feels like 20 days ago,” he said. “Like I am still 17 years old.”

Kadhim was shot three times during the attack, in the leg, neck and head. Despite the passage of two decades, he said the anniversary was also a reminder of the resilience that emerged in its aftermath.

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“Seeing everyone here today, the fact that 20 years later we are still able to make something great out of this, I think it feels inspiring,” he said.

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Kadhim said he continues to draw inspiration from De Sousa, whom he remembers for her positivity.

“Losing a friend that had such a good vibe … having survived it and knowing that I was given a second chance, it almost felt like a duty or a mission that I had to continue spreading the positivity that she had,” he said.

Another survivor, Meaghan Hennegan, said the anniversary highlights how remembrance has evolved into action.

“We’re far enough removed from the actual tragedy that remembrance is being turned into action,” she said.

Hennegan has spent the past two decades advocating for stronger gun-control laws, a cause she says is deeply personal.

“It’s something that is very personal to me and I feel like I am making a positive contribution to the safety of not only students at school, but our society and country as a whole,” she said.

Following the ceremony, De Sousa’s mother, Louise De Sousa, helped plant three pink heather plants in her daughter’s honour.

“I am sure she is very happy with the garden we have growing here,” she said.

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De Sousa said her family continues to keep Anastasia’s memory alive through stories and conversations.

“All the good and the bad things she did. She was a normal teenager,” she said. “I always said, yes, she had a beautiful smile, she was fun and loving, but she was also a little brat,” she said jokingly.

Now, 20 years later, De Sousa said she still finds herself wondering what kind of woman her daughter would have become. She also continues to advocate for stronger gun-control laws, saying the work remains unfinished long after the anniversary ceremonies end.