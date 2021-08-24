SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. health officials to reveal back-to-school COVID-19 plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 12:13 pm
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during a press conference at provincial legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 and those attending post-secondary schools in British Columbia will get the COVID-19 lesson plan on health and safety today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during a press conference at provincial legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 and those attending post-secondary schools in British Columbia will get the COVID-19 lesson plan on health and safety today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. GAC

Students in kindergarten to Grade 12 and those attending post-secondary schools in B.C. are expected to get the COVID-19 lesson plan on health and safety.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the ministers for education and advanced education are expected to lay out the plans at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Premier John Horgan has said he knows parents and students have a lot of questions about the return to school next month as COVID-19 cases rise across the province.

There were 16 more COVID-related deaths over a 72-hour period ending Monday along with 1,711 new cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Read more: B.C. reports 1,711 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days as province introduces vaccine card

Henry has said youth aged 12 to 17 will have easy access to vaccination heading into the school year, along with on-campus clinics for post-secondary students.

She told a news conference this week that almost 90 per cent of the province’s cases in the last month have been among unvaccinated people, and most of the infections have been diagnosed in those aged 20 to 40.

Almost 75 per cent of all eligible B.C. residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 83 per cent have had their first shot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
