Health

B.C. to hold press conference Thursday about mandatory vaccines for health-care workers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 1:08 pm
A health-care worker is seen outside the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. View image in full screen
A health-care worker is seen outside the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. health officials will hold a press conference Thursday where new vaccine requirements for the health-care sector are set to be introduced.

The new rules could involve mandatory vaccines for anyone working in hospitals or long-term care homes.

Many doctors in B.C. have felt it should be a requirement to help mitigate the risk.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two weeks ago that she has “very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care.”

Click to play video: '‘ I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care’: Dr. Bonnie Henry' ‘ I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care’: Dr. Bonnie Henry
‘ I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care’: Dr. Bonnie Henry – Jul 27, 2021

Henry also said Henry unvaccinated health-care staff working in certain situations will need to take additional infection prevention and control measures while caring for others.

Several major European countries, including France, Italy and Greece, have already implemented mandatory vaccines, and some leading Canadian health-care organizations are calling on Canadian jurisdictions to follow suit.

Both the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Medical Association are pressing for the measure.

“I think it’s always challenging for (governments) to make these decisions, but I think our jobs as leaders in healthcare is to sometimes make a difficult decision and lead with science,” Dr. Katherine Smart, president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association, told Global News last week.

While some national medical organizations are pushing for the policy, the B.C. Nurses Union says it “strongly supports” vaccination for its members, but that it still believes “education and accurate information” is the best approach.

The union adds that should the province bring in a mandatory vaccine order, its members should obey it.

Click to play video: 'Growing support for mandatory vaccinations for B.C. health care workers' Growing support for mandatory vaccinations for B.C. health care workers
Growing support for mandatory vaccinations for B.C. health care workers – Aug 4, 2021

Thursday’s press conference will be at noon and will be broadcast on Global BC, in the story above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

