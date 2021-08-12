B.C. to hold press conference Thursday about mandatory vaccines for health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will hold a press conference Thursday where new vaccine requirements for the health-care sector are set to be introduced.

The new rules could involve mandatory vaccines for anyone working in hospitals or long-term care homes.

Many doctors in B.C. have felt it should be a requirement to help mitigate the risk.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two weeks ago that she has “very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care.”

Henry also said Henry unvaccinated health-care staff working in certain situations will need to take additional infection prevention and control measures while caring for others.

Several major European countries, including France, Italy and Greece, have already implemented mandatory vaccines, and some leading Canadian health-care organizations are calling on Canadian jurisdictions to follow suit.

Both the Canadian Nurses Association and the Canadian Medical Association are pressing for the measure.

“I think it’s always challenging for (governments) to make these decisions, but I think our jobs as leaders in healthcare is to sometimes make a difficult decision and lead with science,” Dr. Katherine Smart, president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association, told Global News last week.

While some national medical organizations are pushing for the policy, the B.C. Nurses Union says it “strongly supports” vaccination for its members, but that it still believes “education and accurate information” is the best approach.

The union adds that should the province bring in a mandatory vaccine order, its members should obey it.

