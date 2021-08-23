B.C. reports 1,711 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days as province introduces vaccine card

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials on Monday reported 1,711 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

There were 724 cases from Friday to Saturday, 545 cases from Saturday to Sunday, and 442 from Sunday to Monday. Three of the cases were epi-linked.

Of the new cases, 768 were in the Interior Health region, 290 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 419 were in the Fraser Health region, 133 were in Island Health, and 100 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by four to 133. Of those, 80 patients were in intensive or acute care — an increase of more than 30 per cent from Friday.

The number of active cases of the disease in the province dropped by more than 1,000 to 5,056.

The province also reported 16 deaths. Fraser Health and Island Health each saw one death. Interior Health recorded 14 deaths, a total that included updated reporting of deaths from Aug. 1.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that 83.2 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, while 74.9 per cent have received two doses.

From Aug. 10 to 17, people who are fully vaccinated accounted for 13 per cent of cases and 11 per cent of hospitalizations, the province said.

The numbers came after health officials announced plans for a vaccine card for residents to access restaurants, clubs, sporting events and other activities.

One dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be required for entry as of Sept. 13.

By Oct. 24, officials said entry will require people to be fully vaccinated at least seven days after receiving both doses.

Here is a full list of venues that will require proof of vaccination:

Indoor ticketed sporting events

Indoor concerts

Indoor theatre/dance/symphony events

Restaurants (indoor and patio dining)

Nightclubs

Casinos

Movie theatres

Fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)

Businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities

Organized indoor events (eg. weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)

Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press