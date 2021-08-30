Interior Health continues to report highest number of new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health continues to lead the province in new COVID-19 cases.

From Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, there were 707 new cases within the health authority, compared to 531 in Fraser Health, 295 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 707 in Interior Health.

Altogether, the province-wide total was 1,853 cases.

The number of active cases in Interior Health is now 2,424, according to the BC Ministry of Health. Province-wide, the total is 5,918.

Of these, there are 176 people who are now hospitalized across B.C., up 17 since Friday, and 91 people are in intensive care, health officials said in the daily update.

The province said the vast majority of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. From Aug. 13-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 81.7 per cent of cases and 85.8 per cent of hospitalizations.

While the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, so, too, does the number of deaths. Over the weekend, there were seven more deaths across B.C., three of which were within the Interior Health region.

Health officials said one was a person in their 40s.

Since the fourth wave got underway, the Central Okanagan has had the highest proportion of cases. In turn, it has the highest number of outbreaks in senior care facilities.

There are still seven care homes within the Central Okanagan that have been dealing with an outbreak.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna has 30 cases, 10 involving residents and 20 staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 30 cases involving 19 residents and 11 staff. There have been six deaths connected to the outbreak.

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has five cases involving one resident and four staff.

David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna has 54 cases, involving 40 residents and 14 staff. There are five deaths connected to the outbreak.

The Village at Mill Creek assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has four cases involving two residents and two staff.

Spring Valley Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has eight cases involving seven residents and one staff. There is one death connected to the outbreak.

Also, Sun Pointe Village assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has five resident cases.

With more cases showing up outside Kelowna, there have been more care home outbreaks elsewhere. That includes Nelson Jubilee Manor, which has five cases: two residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has three cases, involving one resident and two staff.

Nicola Meadows assisted living/independent living in Merritt has seven cases: four residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Hardy View Lodge long-term care in Grand Forks has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Rose Wood Village long-term care in Trail has two resident cases.

As of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, 84.2 per cent (3,904,121) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4 per cent (3,541,731) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.9 per cent (3,672,685) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 77.5 per cent (3,350,149) received their second dose.