COVID-19: MLHU reports 30 cases, 34 recoveries Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 30 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 34 recoveries for a total of 13,402 cases with 245 listed as active, 12,925 resolved and 233 deaths, the most recent reported Aug. 24.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by four, all of them Delta, to 3,921.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant

406 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 3.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, up from 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

Hospitalizations

Two more COVID-19 patients are listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre for a total of 13 as of Wednesday with five or fewer in intensive care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers, an increase from one Tuesday.



Outbreaks

The health unit says one outbreak is active involving Total Package Hockey Day Camp, declared Aug. 20, though there are not currently any active cases associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday, showing that as of the end of day on Aug. 28, 75.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only two hospitalizations, or 8.0 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases, 16.11 per cent (or 107 of 664 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.72 per cent (or 111 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

The province reported 656 cases Wednesday and 13 deaths, five of which occurred in the last week and eight of which occurred over a week ago.

Of the 656 new cases recorded, the data showed 397 were unvaccinated people, 52 were partially vaccinated people, 152 were fully vaccinated people and for 55 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 158 cases were recorded in Toronto, 76 in York Region, 59 in Peel Region, 50 in Windsor-Essex 32 in Durham Region and 30 in Middlesex-London.

All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases.

Among those 12 and older, 76.4 per cent are fully immunized and 83 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four cases and three recoveries on Wednesday for a total of 4,084 cases, with 26 active, 3,973 resolved and 85 deaths.

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 26 active cases, seven are in St. Thomas, six in Ingersoll and four are in Woodstock. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of variant cases climbed by two, both Delta, to 992. Of those, 769 involve the Alpha variant, 168 the Delta and 55 the Beta or Gamma variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positive rate was 1.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, down from an updated 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.



As of Aug. 31, SWPH says 82.0 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.7 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Tuesday, HPPH reported one case and eight recoveries for a total of 2,028 cases with 20 active, 1,951 recovered and 57 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by one to 397.

Of the 20 active cases, seven were in Perth East, five were in Morris Turnberry and three each were in North Perth and Stratford. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One individual was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

There were three active cases among health-care workers.

An outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, a long-term care home, remained active and now involves seven residents (an increase of one) and four staff members.

A previously reported community outbreak was no longer listed as active.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, up from an updated 1.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Aug. 30, 80.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 73.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one COVID-19 case and three recoveries Wednesday for a total of 3,690 cases with 11 active, 3,610 resolved and 69 deaths.

Data on cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern was updated for the first time since Aug. 18.

At that time, the total number of cases involving a variant of concern was 690. As of Sept. 1, that number has dropped to 531.

“Previously, (the number of variant of concern cases) included all lab-confirmed cases with a spike mutation detected even if the VOC lineage was undetermined,” the health unit explained.

“The count now only includes lab-confirmed cases where the VOC lineage has been determined.”

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.41 for the week of Aug. 15, up from 1.29 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

LPH says 72.1 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 77.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.

