Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccine passports

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford is set to have a press conference Wednesday afternoon to reveal how a COVID-19 vaccine passport certificate system will work.

The premier is scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

He will be joined by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed.

A government source not authorized to speak publicly told Global News on Friday that members of Ford’s cabinet were considering a proposal and some members were opposed to a vaccine passport.

Ford previously and repeatedly said he did not want to make vaccines mandatory, citing human rights violations and saying that it would create a “split society.” Both he and cabinet ministers have punted the issue to the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been mounting calls by local medical officers across Ontario for a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate system when it comes to providing proof of vaccination to employers, for events or to gain entrance inside non-essential businesses.

More to come.

— with files from Nick Westoll