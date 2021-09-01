Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccine passports

Premier Doug Ford is set to have a press conference Wednesday afternoon to reveal how a COVID-19 vaccine passport certificate system will work.
The premier is scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.
He will be joined by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed.
A government source not authorized to speak publicly told Global News on Friday that members of Ford’s cabinet were considering a proposal and some members were opposed to a vaccine passport.
Ford previously and repeatedly said he did not want to make vaccines mandatory, citing human rights violations and saying that it would create a “split society.” Both he and cabinet ministers have punted the issue to the federal government.
There have been mounting calls by local medical officers across Ontario for a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate system when it comes to providing proof of vaccination to employers, for events or to gain entrance inside non-essential businesses.
More to come.
— with files from Nick WestollView link »
