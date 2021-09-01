SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccine passports

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate' Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario expected to implement vaccine certificate.

Premier Doug Ford is set to have a press conference Wednesday afternoon to reveal how a COVID-19 vaccine passport certificate system will work.

The premier is scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

He will be joined by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed.

Read more: Ontario cabinet debating implementation of provincial COVID-19 vaccine ‘passport’

A government source not authorized to speak publicly told Global News on Friday that members of Ford’s cabinet were considering a proposal and some members were opposed to a vaccine passport.

Ford previously and repeatedly said he did not want to make vaccines mandatory, citing human rights violations and saying that it would create a “split society.” Both he and cabinet ministers have punted the issue to the federal government.

There have been mounting calls by local medical officers across Ontario for a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate system when it comes to providing proof of vaccination to employers, for events or to gain entrance inside non-essential businesses.

More to come.

— with files from Nick Westoll

