COVID-19 outbreak connected to Guelph, Ont. wedding: public health

The public health unit that oversees Guelph, Ont., says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared following a wedding in the city’s downtown core.

In an email on Wednesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said anyone who attended the ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. or the reception in Puslinch is considered a high-risk contact.

The health unit said the transmission of COVID-19 is believed to have occurred at the events and an outbreak has been declared.

In a letter attached to the email, public health said anyone who attended the wedding should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the end of the day Wednesday.

It’s unclear how many people attended the wedding or the reception afterwards. Public health didn’t say how many confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak.

