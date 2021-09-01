SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak connected to Guelph, Ont. wedding: public health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Experts say action needed to keep COVID-19 4th wave under control' Experts say action needed to keep COVID-19 4th wave under control
The fourth wave of COVID-19 is impacting many parts of Canada and medical professionals are warning that if action isn't taken soon, the country could deal with a worse situation than it has seen in the previous three waves of the novel coronavirus – Aug 23, 2021

The public health unit that oversees Guelph, Ont., says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared following a wedding in the city’s downtown core.

In an email on Wednesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said anyone who attended the ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. or the reception in Puslinch is considered a high-risk contact.

Read more: Guelph surpasses 90 per cent first-shot vaccinations

The health unit said the transmission of COVID-19 is believed to have occurred at the events and an outbreak has been declared.

In a letter attached to the email, public health said anyone who attended the wedding should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the end of the day Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says' COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says
COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says – Aug 24, 2021

It’s unclear how many people attended the wedding or the reception afterwards. Public health didn’t say how many confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to health officials for more information.

— More to come

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagguelph covid tagGuelph wedding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers