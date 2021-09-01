SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Guelph surpasses 90 per cent first-shot vaccinations

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:25 am
Click to play video: 'Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario' Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario
With the new school year just two weeks away, one advocacy group is asking the province to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory shots required for all eligible students to attend classes. Morganne Campbell has more – Aug 24, 2021

The city of Guelph is marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Mayor Cam Guthrie announced 90 per cent of the city’s eligible residents have received at least one dose vaccine.

Read more: Ontario won’t reach COVID-19 herd immunity until vaccines given to children under 12, report finds

Guthrie added the achievement makes Guelph “one of the most vaccinated cities in North America.”

He also thanked staff at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the Guelph Family Health Team, and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, along with the University of Guelph and Linamar, which hosted mass vaccination clinics.

Public health data shows that 84 per cent of Guelph residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+' Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+
Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+ – Aug 17, 2021

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 84 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose, while 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

About 434,000 doses have been administered in the region since the rollout began locally in early January.

