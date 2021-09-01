COVID-19: Guelph surpasses 90 per cent first-shot vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Guelph is marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Mayor Cam Guthrie announced 90 per cent of the city’s eligible residents have received at least one dose vaccine.

Guthrie added the achievement makes Guelph “one of the most vaccinated cities in North America.”

He also thanked staff at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the Guelph Family Health Team, and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, along with the University of Guelph and Linamar, which hosted mass vaccination clinics.

Public health data shows that 84 per cent of Guelph residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+ Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+ – Aug 17, 2021

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 84 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose, while 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

About 434,000 doses have been administered in the region since the rollout began locally in early January.

WE DID IT #GUELPH!

We hit 90% first shot vaccinations making us one of the most vaccinated cities in North America! Helping us achieve this goal is Erica at 12yrs old & then Hannah at 94yrs old! Say thanks to the wonderful @WDGPublicHealth staff who have worked so hard at this! pic.twitter.com/n0NXBl9yGn — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) August 31, 2021

Advertisement