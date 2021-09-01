COVID-19: Guelph surpasses 90 per cent first-shot vaccinations

The city of Guelph is marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Mayor Cam Guthrie announced 90 per cent of the city’s eligible residents have received at least one dose vaccine.
Guthrie added the achievement makes Guelph “one of the most vaccinated cities in North America.”
He also thanked staff at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the Guelph Family Health Team, and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, along with the University of Guelph and Linamar, which hosted mass vaccination clinics.
Public health data shows that 84 per cent of Guelph residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.
Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 84 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose, while 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.
About 434,000 doses have been administered in the region since the rollout began locally in early January.
