Budweiser Gardens releases COVID-19 vaccine policies ahead of venue’s reopening

Budweiser Gardens, an arena and concert venue in the heart of London, Ont., has unveiled its new COVID-19 reopening plan to allow patrons and staff back inside for the return of live events and the upcoming London Knights Hockey season.

The new policy posted on their website will require all people going inside the building to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy will apply to all patrons, staff, and guests aged 12 and older for anyone starting on Sept. 3.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans through our doors again and can’t wait until we are Together Again,” a statement on the venue’s website read.

People who are not vaccinated are required to show proof of a COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours prior to entering the building.

Those 12 and under need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

As per Step 3 protocols from the Ontario government, face masks need to be worn at all times, except for brief times when eating or drinking.

Those who are unable to show proof of vaccination will be eligible for a refund if they are the original ticket purchaser.

A full list of what is required is available on the venue’s website.

