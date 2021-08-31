SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
ON Point with Alex Pierson on 980 CFPL
6:30 PM - 10:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Budweiser Gardens releases COVID-19 vaccine policies ahead of venue’s reopening

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 6:57 pm
Budweiser Gardens releases COVID-19 vaccine policies ahead of venue’s reopening - image View image in full screen
Global News / file

Budweiser Gardens, an arena and concert venue in the heart of London, Ont., has unveiled its new COVID-19 reopening plan to allow patrons and staff back inside for the return of live events and the upcoming London Knights Hockey season.

The new policy posted on their website will require all people going inside the building to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy will apply to all patrons, staff, and guests aged 12 and older for anyone starting on Sept. 3.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans through our doors again and can’t wait until we are Together Again,” a statement on the venue’s website read.

Read more: London Health Sciences Centre implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

Story continues below advertisement

People who are not vaccinated are required to show proof of a COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours prior to entering the building.

Trending Stories

Those 12 and under need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

As per Step 3 protocols from the Ontario government, face masks need to be worn at all times, except for brief times when eating or drinking.

Those who are unable to show proof of vaccination will be eligible for a refund if they are the original ticket purchaser.

A full list of what is required is available on the venue’s website.

Click to play video: 'Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare' Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare
Province updates COVID-19 screening tool for students, children in daycare
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagBudweiser Gardens tagcovid-19 vaccination tagmandatory covid vaccine tagBudweiser Gardens vaccine policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers