COVID-19: MLHU reports 13 cases, death of man in his 60s

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) added 13 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one new death, involving a man in his 60s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.



The total local tally stands at 13,192 cases with 231 active, 12,728 recoveries (an increase of 19 from Monday) and 233 deaths.

Of all the cases reported since July 13, the health unit says 65.94 per cent involved people who were entirely unvaccinated, 18.81 per cent were among the partially vaccinated, 13.47 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated and 1.78 per cent involved people who were not yet protected by vaccination (i.e. became infected less than 14 days after receiving their first dose of vaccine).

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by 26 to 3,748.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant

208 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of 25)

124 cases of the Gamma variant (an increase of one)

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,921 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 389 have been in Middlesex Centre and 343 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of two from Monday, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five patients.

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting one case involving a patient or resident at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building. It is not associated with an outbreak.



Institutional outbreaks

An outbreak tied to Lost Love Social House in downtown London reported on Wednesday, Aug. 18 is tied to 14 cases, as of Monday.

An outbreak tied to Delilah’s in downtown London first reported Aug. 15 is also ongoing and involves 26 primary cases, as of Monday.



The MLHU has declared an outbreak at Total Package Hockey Day Camp. Three cases are tied to the camp.



The MLHU has also reported cases, but no outbreaks, at:

Canadian Fade Golf Academy Summer Junior Camp (one case)

London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association Junior Summer Camp (two cases)

London Minor Football Association (LMFA) Day Camp – Red Storm Atom (one case)

Simply Kids Children Summer Day Camp in London (one case)

YMCA – Fanshawe Conservation Area Summer Day Camp (two cases)

Vaccinations and testing

In updated data released Tuesday, the MLHU says 707,270 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region so far as of end of day Aug. 21.

Among those 12 and older, 74.6 per cent are fully vaccinated while 82.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

The age group with the lowest vaccine takeup remains those age 30-34 with 60.9 per cent fully vaccinated and 70.9 per cant having had at least one dose.

According to the MLHU, since July 13, all deaths reported in the region were among people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Only one fully vaccinated individual has been hospitalized since that time, accounting for 5.88 per cent of hospitalizations.

Of all cases reported since July 13, only 13.47 per cent (or 68 of 505 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

Ontario

The province reported 486 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 18 more deaths, 16 of which occurred more than two months ago and were added following a data clean-up.

Of the 486 new cases recorded, the data showed 279 were unvaccinated people, 41 were partially vaccinated people, 114 were fully vaccinated people and for 52 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 128 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region, 47 in Windsor-Essex, and 45 each in both Hamilton and York Region. All other health units reported fewer than 45 cases.

Of the eligible population, 75.1 per cent is fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported one case on Tuesday and six recoveries for a total of 4,054 cases with 27 active, 3,943 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 27 active cases, 12 are in St. Thomas and three each are in Woodstock and Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases has increased by four to 968, with 768 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 145 the Delta (an increase of four) and 55 the Beta.



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.9 for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

As of Aug. 22, SWPH says 81.1 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.1 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Southwestern Public Healthsays its COVID-19 Mass Immunization Clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two cases were reported by Lambton Public Health on Tuesday for a total of 3,676 cases with 19 active, 3,589 recoveries (an increase of one) and 68 deaths.

The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported on July 26.

LPH says the update on the number of variant of concern cases is still delayed due to changes to the provincial case and contact management system but that an update will be provided “as soon as provincial data remediation is complete.”

As of last Aug. 18, the number of cases involving a variant of concern was 690.

According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.29 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from was 0.34 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

As of Tuesday, 76.7 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 70.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Tuesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

As of Monday, HPPH’s case tally stood at 2,003, with 20 active cases, 1,926 recoveries (an increase of six) and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern increased by three from Friday to 374 on Monday.



Of the 20 active cases, eight are in North Pert, five are in Stratford and four are in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19.

HPPH has reported an outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, a long-term care home. The outbreak was declared Aug. 20 and currently involves three residents and two staff members.

There is one active community outbreak, but HPPH has not provided any details about it. The health unit says it only discloses details of non-institutional outbreaks “if contact tracing cannot be completed and we determine there may be a risk to the public.”

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker, according to HPPH.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.1 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Monday, 79.4 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose while 72.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

As of Aug. 18, HPPH says anyone turning 12 in 2021 is eligible to be vaccinated.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

