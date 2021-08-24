Toronto Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is the latest organization in the city to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for its sworn officers and civilian staff members.

The service announced in a statement that all staff will have to disclose and provide proof of their vaccination status by Sept. 13.

It said the service has an “obligation to ensure a safe workplace for TPS members and the public.”

“The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us. Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve,” interim Chief James Ramer wrote.

The statement noted accommodations will be made for members in accordance with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The Toronto Police Service joins the City of Toronto, TTC, Metrolinx, major banks, some hospitals and major event spaces in making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

While many other public-sector organizations have introduced regular COVID-19 testing provisions for unvaccinated staff members, it’s not currently known if such an option will exist for police personnel.

Today, we announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for our members, both uniform and civilian. The safety of the communities we serve, our members and our workplaces are of utmost importance. #Toronto #ToServe&Protect https://t.co/66EkzFiySS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 24, 2021