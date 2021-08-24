SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto Police Service makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for officers, civilian staff

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses' More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
WATCH ABOVE: More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is the latest organization in the city to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for its sworn officers and civilian staff members.

The service announced in a statement that all staff will have to disclose and provide proof of their vaccination status by Sept. 13.

It said the service has an “obligation to ensure a safe workplace for TPS members and the public.”

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

“The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us. Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve,” interim Chief James Ramer wrote.

Trending Stories

The statement noted accommodations will be made for members in accordance with the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Police Service joins the City of Toronto, TTC, Metrolinx, major banks, some hospitals and major event spaces in making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

While many other public-sector organizations have introduced regular COVID-19 testing provisions for unvaccinated staff members, it’s not currently known if such an option will exist for police personnel.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagToronto Police tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagtoronto police service tagcovid vaccine tagCOVID-19 vaccines Ontario tagToronto Covid tagCOVID-19 Toronto police tagToronto police mandatory vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers