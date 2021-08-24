SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario businesses receive proof-of-vaccination guidance from chamber of commerce

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses' More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
WATCH ABOVE: As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the province, more companies and businesses are implementing mandatory vaccination for their staff. The new directive is aimed at vaccinating all of Toronto city employees, Morganne Campbell has more.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has released guidance for private sector businesses seeking to develop COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination protocols.

The organization says the move aims to help prevent a piecemeal approach across the province in the absence of government guidance on the issue.

It also says implementing proof-of-vaccination would help businesses safely reopen and mitigate the risk of further lockdowns.

Read more: Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths with most from historic data

The framework issued by the chamber of commerce lays out five principles for businesses as they establish their own systems, including using the least intrusive manner possible in checking vaccination status, and providing accommodation based on human rights concerns.

Trending Stories

Several public sector organizations have announced recently that they would require proof of vaccination from employees.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been calls from a number of associations, unions and advocacy groups to implement a provincewide vaccine certification system, particularly in light of the Delta variant.

Premier Doug Ford has so far refused to bring in a provincewide vaccine certificate system.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagCOVID-19 vaccines Ontario tagCOVID-19 Ontario vaccines tagOntario businesses tagOntario Chamber of Commerce tagcovid-19 businesses tagCOVID-19 vaccine passports tagCOVID-19 vaccine certificates tagCOVID-19 Ontario businesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers