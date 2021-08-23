Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 23 2021 5:44pm
02:21

Toronto Blue Jays introduce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will apply to fans and staff, effective Sept. 13. Shallima Maharaj reports.

