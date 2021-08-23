Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 23 2021 5:44pm 02:21 Toronto Blue Jays introduce COVID-19 vaccine mandate The Toronto Blue Jays have issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will apply to fans and staff, effective Sept. 13. Shallima Maharaj reports. Toronto Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter Rogers Centre REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?