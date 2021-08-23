Menu

Canada

Toronto Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter Rogers Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses' More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
WATCH ABOVE: As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the province, more companies and businesses are implementing mandatory vaccination for their staff. The new directive is aimed at vaccinating all of Toronto city employees, Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say those wishing to enter Rogers Centre will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 13.

The Blue Jays announced the change to their health and safety protocols Monday in advance of releasing tickets for its last batch of home games later in the week.

Fans aged 12 and over and all staff will be required to follow the new protocols. Fans aged 11 and younger are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result when accompanied by a parent or guardian that meets the entry requirements.

Read more: Toronto’s Mirvish Productions says theatregoers require full vaccination for upcoming season

After being based in the United States for the entire 2020 season and the first three months of 2021 due to restrictions at the Canada/U.S. border around the global pandemic, the Blue Jays returned to Rogers Centre on July 30.

Toronto has 10 home games remaining until the new protocols kick in, starting Monday with opening game of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The new requirements will begin when Blue Jays start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 13.

Read more: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test will be needed to access Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field

The additional protocols will be enforced along with existing measures, including mandatory face coverings for fans aged two and older except when actively eating or drinking in designated seats or physically distanced areas.

The Blue Jays’ announcement comes almost a week after Toronto-based Major League Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, CFL’s Argonauts and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer among other teams, said it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 tests for entry into tis facilities. Those protocols also come into effect in mid-September.

Click to play video: 'Toronto to close several mass vaccination clinics, redeploy staff to target neighbourhoods' Toronto to close several mass vaccination clinics, redeploy staff to target neighbourhoods
Toronto to close several mass vaccination clinics, redeploy staff to target neighbourhoods
© 2021 The Canadian Press
