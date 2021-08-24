Quebec officials to give update on back-to-school plan as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the province’s back-to-school plan Tuesday.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is set to give more details about pandemic-related measures in elementary and high schools.

He will be joined by Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Isabelle Charest, the province’s junior education minister.

Earlier this month, the province announced that students will have to wear masks on the bus and in hallways, but not in the classroom. Classroom bubbles were also nixed.

But last week the government tightened rules for universities and CEGEPs due to the fourth wave of the pandemic. Masks are now mandatory in class for post-secondary schools.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Quebec Premier François Legault said the province was in discussions with public health authorities about implementing the same measure in elementary and high schools.