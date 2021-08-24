SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec officials to give update on back-to-school plan as COVID-19 cases rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 9:26 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CEGEP students go back to school for first time in 18 months' COVID-19: CEGEP students go back to school for first time in 18 months
It's been a year and a half since students have walked the halls at John Abbott College in Saint-Anne-de- Bellevue. For some students, the return to in person learning comes as a relief. For others, the threat of a fourth wave is keeping them cautiously optimistic. Global's Phil Carpenter was at John Abbott College and has the story.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Quebec officials are expected to provide an update on the province’s back-to-school plan Tuesday.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is set to give more details about pandemic-related measures in elementary and high schools.

He will be joined by Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Isabelle Charest, the province’s junior education minister.

Read more: Quebec students to wear masks in school hallways this fall, but not in class

Earlier this month, the province announced that students will have to wear masks on the bus and in hallways, but not in the classroom. Classroom bubbles were also nixed.

But last week the government tightened rules for universities and CEGEPs due to the fourth wave of the pandemic. Masks are now mandatory in class for post-secondary schools.

At the time, Quebec Premier François Legault said the province was in discussions with public health authorities about implementing the same measure in elementary and high schools.

