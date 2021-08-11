Menu

Education

COVID-19: Quebec students to wear masks in school hallways this fall, but not in class

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more
Quebecers will need to prove they're full vaccinated to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other high traffic public places starting Sept. 1. The health minister said with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Delta variant, the time has come to implement a vaccine passport.

Quebec students will have to wear a mask on school buses and in common areas but not in classrooms or outside as they head back to class in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s education minister said Wednesday.

Jean-François Roberge laid out the details for measures in elementary and high schools as the academic year looms and novel coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“We’ve been preparing for several months,” he said, describing the plan as “cautious but responsible.”

There will also be no class bubbles this time, unlike last year, according to Roberge.

READ MORE: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

Under the same plan, Quebec will not require teachers to be vaccinated. Roberge told reporters that vaccination rates are high among educators and that public health officials did not recommend mandatory immunization.

The long-awaited plan for the education network comes as the province reported a surge in new infections, with 365 new cases Wednesday.

The back-to-school framework also also comes one day after the province revealed how its vaccination passport system will work to access non-essential services starting in September. Health Minister Christian Dubé warned that a fourth wave of the health crisis is “inevitable.”

with files from Global News’ Dan Spector

