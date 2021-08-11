COVID-19: Quebec students to wear masks in school hallways this fall, but not in class

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec students will have to wear a mask on school buses and in common areas but not in classrooms or outside as they head back to class in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s education minister said Wednesday.

Jean-François Roberge laid out the details for measures in elementary and high schools as the academic year looms and novel coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“We’ve been preparing for several months,” he said, describing the plan as “cautious but responsible.”

There will also be no class bubbles this time, unlike last year, according to Roberge.

READ MORE: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

Under the same plan, Quebec will not require teachers to be vaccinated. Roberge told reporters that vaccination rates are high among educators and that public health officials did not recommend mandatory immunization.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-awaited plan for the education network comes as the province reported a surge in new infections, with 365 new cases Wednesday.

The back-to-school framework also also comes one day after the province revealed how its vaccination passport system will work to access non-essential services starting in September. Health Minister Christian Dubé warned that a fourth wave of the health crisis is “inevitable.”

—with files from Global News’ Dan Spector