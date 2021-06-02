COVID-19: Quebec students could see no masks, end of classroom bubbles in fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec students can expect a certain “return to normalcy” when they head back to class this fall if certain COVID-19 vaccination levels are attained, according to the province’s education minister.

Jean-François Roberge gave details of the plan for the 2021-2022 school year Wednesday as the government eases pandemic-induced restrictions and the province gradually reopens.

“Today is a good day,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

Under the plan, students will not be expected to wear masks and class outings will also be permitted for the next academic year. Classroom bubbles will be nixed.

Roberge said high school students can expect to return to in-person classes on a full-time basis. Extracurricular activities can also resume.

But lifting restrictions in schools is contingent upon 75 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 being vaccinated by next fall.

“It’s very important that everyone — including our adolescents — get vaccinated,” Roberge said.

When asked what would happen if the inoculation target is not met, the director of Quebec public health said that the whole plan wouldn’t be shelved.

“We will re-evaluate the situation,” Dr. Horacio Arruda said.

Quebec will maintain cleaning and disinfection measures in schools to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Screening will also still be used for children with symptoms.

A protocol will also be in place for positive cases and potential outbreaks in schools, Roberge added.

— With files from The Canadian Press