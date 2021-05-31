Quebec reports less than 300 new COVID-19 cases as several regions downgraded to orange

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 276 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday, marking the lowest caseload in the province since Sept. 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, 370,319 infections have been tallied, while the virus has claimed the lives of 11,218 Quebecers.

Authorities said the latest death occurred between May 24 and May 29, with no fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus dropped on Monday with 362 patients requiring treatment, for a decrease of two since Sunday. Of those, 89 were in the ICU for a decrease of one.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media on Monday to stress the importance of following public health guidelines and getting vaccinated.

“The last time we had such a record was on Sept. 14,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the number of new cases.

“However, we must remain cautious to prevent this number from rising upwards, as it did last fall. The solution: respect the measures and get vaccinated.”

To date, 5,583,075 doses of COVID-19 have been administered including 77,495 doses in the last 24 hours.

The downward trend in COVID-19 indicators comes as several regions in the province are being downgraded from the highest pandemic alert level allowing restrictions to ease.

Five regions, including Quebec City, will move completely to the orange level, which will allow gyms and restaurant dining rooms to reopen.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions, several municipalities will remain at the red alert level while the rest of the region moves to orange.

Montreal and Laval remain red zones, though the premier has said all regions are expected to be out of the province’s highest pandemic alert level by June 7 if all goes well.

— with files from The Canadian Press

