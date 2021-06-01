COVID-19: Montreal, Laval moving from red to orange zones next week

Send this page to someone via email

Restrictions designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 will be eased in Montreal and Laval as those two areas are downgraded from red to orange zones next week.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the measure Tuesday as the government continues to gradually loosen public health measures.

“Its impressive,” he told reporters. “When we look at the numbers it’s going very well in Quebec.”

Montreal and Laval join several other regions in no longer being on red alert. Five areas, including Quebec City, were moved to orange earlier this week.

The new designation means students in Grades 9, 10 and 11 can return to high school for in-person classes on a full-time basis to cap off the year. Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen their indoor dining rooms, but with some measures in place.

Under the same plan, the province is moving the Saguenay, Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions to yellow next Monday.

The regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord and the Nord-du-Québec, meanwhile, will be bumped down to green, the lowest level on the pandemic colour-coded alert scale.

As the province continues to lift rules, Legault is still urging caution since Quebecers are not yet fully vaccinated.

“We need to keep our distances and wear our masks until we have our two doses,” Legault said.

The province reported its lowest daily tally of infections Tuesday since late last summer, with 208 new cases. Authorities also recorded five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one within the past 24 hours.

— With files from The Canadian Press