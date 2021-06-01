Quebec adds 208 new cases, 5 deaths as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, authorities reporting 208 new cases and five additional deaths Tuesday attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the lowest daily tally of new infections reported in months with the last time numbers being so low dating back to September 2020.

Of the newly reported deaths, one fatality occurred within the past 24 hours while three occurred between May 25 and May 30. One death stems from an unknown date.

The immunization rollout saw 65,917 more doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. More than 5.6 million shots have been given to date.

So far, about 61.3 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.

The province received more than 489,000 of the 540,540 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected this week. It is also expecting a delivery of more than 90,000 Moderna doses this week.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by eight to 354. Of those patients, there are 86 intensive care, a decrease of three compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, the latest information provided by the government shows 17,108 tests were conducted Sunday.

Quebec has seen 370,527 cases since the beginning of the health crisis, although the number of recoveries has surpassed 355,000.

The death toll, which remains in the highest in the country, has now reached 11,133.

With restrictions easing across the province, Premier François Legault is expected to give to an update at 1 p.m. on the pandemic’s progression. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

— With files from The Canadian Press