Quebec premier to give COVID-19 update as fourth wave sets in

Quebec Premier François Legault will address the evolving COVID-19 situation in the provincial capital Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference, which was called the same day, comes as pandemic-related infections and hospitalizations are on the upswing — and one day after Legault warned that the daily tally of cases could soon top 2,000 again.

He is expected to announce whether the government intends to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers. Legault told reporters in Amos, Que., on Tuesday morning that he will make an announcement in the afternoon.

Since April, workers at public health-care facilities, and private facilities that have a contract with the government, have been required to show proof of vaccination or be tested for the disease multiple times a week.

The province is also implementing a vaccine passport system to access certain non-essential services starting in September.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

—With files from The Canadian Press