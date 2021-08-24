COVID-19: Manitoba premier, top doctor discuss vaccine initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and chief public health officer are expected to discuss COVID-19 vaccine initiatives Tuesday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Doctors Manitoba has called on the province to make vaccination mandatory for health-care workers.

When asked about the organization’s call Monday, Roussin said more information about vaccinations and public health orders would come out later this week.

0:57 Pallister says Manitoba COVID-19 vaccination numbers ‘are really dropping off’ Pallister says Manitoba COVID-19 vaccination numbers ‘are really dropping off’

He said he recommends that everyone in the province get a vaccination, especially those working with vulnerable people and patients.

Story continues below advertisement

Roussin has also said he supports decisions by universities in the province to make vaccinations mandatory to attend on-campus classes.

Ontario announced last week that strict vaccination and testing policies will be required for hospitals and home-care providers, among other health-care settings. Quebec took it a step further, requiring all health-care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Manitoba has been holding back a fourth pandemic wave that is emerging in other areas of Canada, despite significantly loosening public health restrictions nearly a month ago.

1:57 Manitobans mixed on mandating vaccines: poll Manitobans mixed on mandating vaccines: poll

There has been a low number of daily cases and the five-day test positivity rate is at 2.3 per cent provincially.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 27 new cases reported in Manitoba Monday, with the most –15 infections — found in the Southern Health region, where vaccine rates are lower than in the rest of the province.

More than 81 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had their first dose of a vaccine and 75.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Health officials are also set to release COVID-19 modelling later in the day that will look at how the Delta variant is expected to affect the province.

–With files from The Canadian Press

1:33 Fourth wave warning in Manitoba Fourth wave warning in Manitoba

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.