Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 5:34 pm
Manitoba health officials are reporting 27 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. View image in full screen
Manitoba health officials are reporting 27 new cases of the COVID-19 virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Manitoba health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday and say 82 new infections were identified across the province over the weekend.

No additional deaths linked the virus have been reported in Manitoba since Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba doctors call for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all health care workers

The majority of Monday’s new cases — 15 — were reported in the Southern Health region. Another four were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, five were found in the Northern Health region, two come from the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and one was identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Manitoba saw 46 new cases Saturday and 36 new cases were reported Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Fourth wave warning in Manitoba' Fourth wave warning in Manitoba
Fourth wave warning in Manitoba

As of Monday morning there were 63 Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 16 patients in ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

The five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg, according to health data.

Read more: Manitoba hits 2nd dose vaccination milestone, 44 new COVID-19 cases reported

There are currently 345 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, health officials said in a release Monday.

Meanwhile health official said Monday the COVID-19 vaccine super site in The Pas will close as of Wednesday. The move comes after the province previously announced plans to close the Leila super site in Winnipeg Aug. 30.

Trending Stories

Manitoba’s vaccine eligibility is currently open to anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

Walk-in appointments for first and second shots are available at many locations province-wide. Appointments can be booked by going to the province’s website or by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC.

Read more: 10 Manitoba teens win $25,000 vaccine lottery scholarships

At last word Monday 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 75.5 per cent have received two doses.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 58,283 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,188 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers