Manitoba reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Manitoba health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday and say 82 new infections were identified across the province over the weekend.

No additional deaths linked the virus have been reported in Manitoba since Thursday.

The majority of Monday’s new cases — 15 — were reported in the Southern Health region. Another four were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, five were found in the Northern Health region, two come from the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and one was identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Manitoba saw 46 new cases Saturday and 36 new cases were reported Sunday.

As of Monday morning there were 63 Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 16 patients in ICU.

The five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg, according to health data.

There are currently 345 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, health officials said in a release Monday.

Meanwhile health official said Monday the COVID-19 vaccine super site in The Pas will close as of Wednesday. The move comes after the province previously announced plans to close the Leila super site in Winnipeg Aug. 30.

Manitoba’s vaccine eligibility is currently open to anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009.

Walk-in appointments for first and second shots are available at many locations province-wide. Appointments can be booked by going to the province’s website or by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC.

At last word Monday 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 75.5 per cent have received two doses.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 58,283 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,188 deaths have been linked to the virus.

