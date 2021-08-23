COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 London, Ont., bars now linked to 40 cases: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says COVID-19 cases continue to climb after outbreaks were reported at two separate London, Ont., bars.

The first outbreak was reported on Aug. 15 at Delilah’s, located at 209 John St. It initially involved 15 cases. The MLHU said seven of the 15 cases were fully vaccinated.

Another outbreak was reported days later on Aug. 18 at Lost Love Social House, located at 153 Carling St. It involved five cases, all involving individuals who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“The Delilah’s outbreak is now up to 26 primary cases with one new case reported over the weekend,” Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU said during a media briefing on Monday.

“Four new cases (were) identified at Lost Love, bringing the total to 14.”

Summers says there are currently no additional secondary cases linked to the two outbreaks.

The outbreak at Delilah’s involved several people who attended a gathering together at a private residence during the time they also attended the restaurant while infectious, according to investigators with the health unit.

The MLHU says the initial 15 cases are a younger age group who used both the patio and the inside of the restaurant.

The outbreak at Lost Love involved five individuals who visited the night of Saturday, Aug. 7 and into the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 8.

“Nightclubs and bars remain higher risk activities. I would highly discourage anybody who’s unvaccinated from attending,” Summers said. “It is critical that vaccination is the number one priority for all in our community.”

The MLHU has advised anyone who went to Delilah’s between Aug. 5 and 7 or Lost Love between Aug. 7 and 8 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they notice any.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel

