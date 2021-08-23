Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 London, Ont., bars now linked to 40 cases: MLHU

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 4:32 pm
Lost Love Social House at 153 Carling St. in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Lost Love Social House at 153 Carling St. in London, Ont. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says COVID-19 cases continue to climb after outbreaks were reported at two separate London, Ont., bars.

The first outbreak was reported on Aug. 15 at Delilah’s, located at 209 John St. It initially involved 15 cases. The MLHU said seven of the 15 cases were fully vaccinated.

Another outbreak was reported days later on Aug. 18 at Lost Love Social House, located at 153 Carling St. It involved five cases, all involving individuals who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Read more: MLHU declares COVID-19 outbreak tied to Lost Love Social House

“The Delilah’s outbreak is now up to 26 primary cases with one new case reported over the weekend,” Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU said during a media briefing on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Four new cases (were) identified at Lost Love, bringing the total to 14.”

Summers says there are currently no additional secondary cases linked to the two outbreaks.

Click to play video: 'Second West Island pub reports COVID-19 outbreak' Second West Island pub reports COVID-19 outbreak

The outbreak at Delilah’s involved several people who attended a gathering together at a private residence during the time they also attended the restaurant while infectious, according to investigators with the health unit.

Trending Stories

The MLHU says the initial 15 cases are a younger age group who used both the patio and the inside of the restaurant.

The outbreak at Lost Love involved five individuals who visited the night of Saturday, Aug. 7 and into the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 8.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at London, Ont., restaurant, linked to 15 cases

Story continues below advertisement

“Nightclubs and bars remain higher risk activities. I would highly discourage anybody who’s unvaccinated from attending,” Summers said. “It is critical that vaccination is the number one priority for all in our community.”

The MLHU has advised anyone who went to Delilah’s between Aug. 5 and 7 or Lost Love between Aug. 7 and 8 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they notice any.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu taghealth unit tagcovid-19 outbreaks tagOutbreaks tagdelilah's tagLost Love Social House taglost love tagCOVID-19 outbreak update MLHU tagMLHU outbreaks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers