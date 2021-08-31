London Health Sciences Centre implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre is the latest health-care organization to institute a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff following an announcement Tuesday.

LHSC is home to the Children’s Hospital, University Hospital, Victoria Hospital, the Kidney Care Centre, Byron Family Medical Centre, Victoria Family Medical Centre and 54 Riverview Ave. site.

A statement from the interim president and CEO of LHSC said the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy will apply to all staff, including, but not limited to, physicians, staff, volunteers, learners, contractors and cross-appointed personnel.

“Our promise to every person who comes through our doors is to offer safe and compassionate care. With rising COVID-19 cases across the province and many of our patients among the most vulnerable, this covenant with you becomes even more fundamental,” Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor said.

Schleifer Taylor said the policy aligns with other hospital organizations and mandates, requiring everyone to get both doses and the 14-day waiting period no later than Oct. 22.

“This builds on our other protective measures like mandatory education and testing,” she said.

“This autumn patients coming to LHSC can take comfort in the certain knowledge that their care team has been fully vaccinated. It is the right thing to do to protect us all.”

This comes less than two weeks after the Ontario government implemented a new COVID-19 vaccination policy, requiring all employers in health and education to have policies that ask staff to disclose their vaccination status, with proof of full vaccination or a documented medical exemption.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will need to take an education session and be subject to regular tests, said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

LHSC did not specify in its statement what will happen to staff who are unable or who refuse to get the vaccine.

—With files from Global News