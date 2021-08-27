SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

B.C. provides $12.9 million for fairs, festivals struggling amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 2:14 pm
People wearing face masks rides an attraction at the Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The British Columbia government is allocating $12.9 million-worth of grants to festivals, fairs and community events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The British Columbia government is spending $12.9 million to make grants available to festivals, fairs and community events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melanie Mark, the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, says events will be eligible to claim up to $250,000 with applications open until Oct. 1.

The money can go toward operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

The provincial government previously announced grants of up to $1 million to help major attractions and tour bus companies cover expenses like payroll, rent and utility costs to restart operations for their gradual reopening as provincial health orders eased.

Mark says the government is committed to helping events and attractions, and no money will be “left on the table.”

Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition, says the funding provides “tangible” assistance and will help many organizations across the province.

“This funding is a road to recovery, and in some cases it’s a return to sustainability from the financial effects of the pandemic,” she said.

Mark added that the government has given out more than $36 million in grants to what the province describes as “anchor” attractions like the exhibition and other major tourism operations so far.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
