Thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph by Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch Waterloo Region, Guelph and the southern portion of Wellington County.

The agency says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms to develop which could produce strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

It says we could potentially see more than 50 mm of rain with isolated wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

“The main threat with these thunderstorms will be torrential rainfall that may lead to localized flooding, particularly in more urbanized areas and areas of poor drainage,” the agency warned.

It also noted that fast-moving water across streets can sweep away a vehicle while strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn vehicles.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Enviroment Canada stated.