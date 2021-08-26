Menu

Weather

Thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph by Environment Canada

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:35 pm
London Thunderstorm View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch Waterloo Region, Guelph and the southern portion of Wellington County.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch Waterloo Region, Guelph and the southern portion of Wellington County.

The agency says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms to develop which could produce strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

Read more: Should climate change action cost the economy? Canadians unsure, poll says

It says we could potentially see more than 50 mm of rain with isolated wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

“The main threat with these thunderstorms will be torrential rainfall that may lead to localized flooding, particularly in more urbanized areas and areas of poor drainage,” the agency warned.

Read more: Conservative party members vote down resolution to officially recognize climate change

It also noted that fast-moving water across streets can sweep away a vehicle while strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off trees and overturn vehicles.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Enviroment Canada stated.

