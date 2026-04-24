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Weather

Saskatchewan gets late-April snowfall after high temperatures

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 7:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon end of April Snowfall'
Saskatoon end of April Snowfall
WATCH: Just as people were getting 20-degree weather, another snowstorm is expected to hit Saskatoon overnight Thursday.
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Saskatchewan weather is known to be crazy and unpredictable, but this year is especially so.

Just after golfers were getting out their clubs and people were strolling the streets in shorts and T-shirts, the province is expected to be hit with another layer of snow on Friday.

But Saskatoon isn’t seeing the worst with some parts further North already seeing upwards of 50cm.

Candle Lake Mayor Colleen Lavoie says they have more than a metre of snow on the ground Wednesday night, but things aren’t too bad there as they were prepared for the storm.

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“I know today one of our businesses had to close for a snow day, and I think overall it’s been OK,” Lavoie said. “I think we were well-prepared as a community to make sure the roads were clear and the parking lots are clear.”

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Although Saskatchewan usually sees snow until May, the amount that’s already fallen this winter seems to have people ready to move on.

“I think it’s because this spring has kind of seen that snow, first of all, linger on the ground before melting, it’s been cooler, and then we usually only see one or two big snowfalls in April, we’ve seen four now. So, I think that gets a little bit tiresome for people who are ready to move into spring,” said Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

He says there is an upside, with the amount of snow on the ground potentially making for a less ferocious wildfire season.

“I think the snow will help with, first of all, a slowing down of the start of wildfire season. It might wait until the middle of the summer as to that earlier summer’s wildfire season that we sometimes do see.”

Watch above for more on the snowfall Saskatchewan is seeing at the end of April.

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