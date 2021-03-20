Menu

Canada

Conservative party members vote down resolution to officially recognize climate change

By Stephanie Levitz The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2021 11:06 am
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on August 23, 2018.
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Efforts to get official Conservative policy to recognize that climate change is real have failed.

Fifty-four per cent of voting delegates at the party’s virtual convention voted against the motion, which also stressed the need for highly-polluting businesses to take more responsibility to reduce emissions.

Read more: Canada ‘not immune’ to health impacts of climate change, experts say

The results of the vote will be a blow to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who told the party’s grassroots in a Friday evening speech that an ambitious climate change agenda is a must if the party hopes to win power.

The motion expanding the party’s existing policy on the environment was one of the most contentious of the package put before delegates.

To make it into the party’s official policy, motions need what’s known as a double majority: a majority of delegates as well as a majority of delegates in a majority of provinces.

