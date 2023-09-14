Menu

Politics

Pierre Poilievre says WestJet union should apologize for trying to ‘silence’ free speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 2:27 pm
Poilievre says WestJet union should apologize for trying to 'silence' free speech
Poilievre says WestJet union should apologize for trying to 'silence' free speech
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the union representing WestJet cabin crew should apologize for trying to silence free speech.

Poilievre used the public announcement system to give a 45-second speech on Sunday night on board a WestJet plane that was headed to Calgary from Quebec City after the Conservative party convention.

After videos of the speech circulated online, including being posted to Poilievre’s social media, CUPE Alberta’s local 4070 president said it was disappointing the airline allowed a politician to use the PA system and that cabin crew had no input in the decision.

The union wanted WestJet and Poilievre to apologize for putting the cabin crew in that situation.

Speaking in Vancouver Thursday, Poilievre claimed he was asked multiple times by the cabin crew to speak and the union should be the one apologizing.

WestJet’s CEO said Wednesday the flight was specifically added to the schedule because of extra demand related to the convention and that most of the passengers were Conservative delegates.

Conservative convention: What proposals are at top of party priorities, policy debates?
© 2023 The Canadian Press

