Pierre Poilievre says WestJet union should apologize for trying to ‘silence’ free speech

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the union representing WestJet cabin crew should apologize for trying to silence free speech.

Poilievre used the public announcement system to give a 45-second speech on Sunday night on board a WestJet plane that was headed to Calgary from Quebec City after the Conservative party convention.

After videos of the speech circulated online, including being posted to Poilievre’s social media, CUPE Alberta’s local 4070 president said it was disappointing the airline allowed a politician to use the PA system and that cabin crew had no input in the decision.

It’s not everyday you get a speech like this on a plane. @PierrePoilievre on our flight to Calgary. pic.twitter.com/Ri0bSDgkD9 — Jennifer Elle (@jenniferelle_) September 11, 2023

The union wanted WestJet and Poilievre to apologize for putting the cabin crew in that situation.

Speaking in Vancouver Thursday, Poilievre claimed he was asked multiple times by the cabin crew to speak and the union should be the one apologizing.

WestJet’s CEO said Wednesday the flight was specifically added to the schedule because of extra demand related to the convention and that most of the passengers were Conservative delegates.