1 person taken to hospital from scene of Pickering house fire

One person was taken to hospital from the scene of a house fire in Pickering, Ont., on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Pickering Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the home on Secord Street, northwest of Altona Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said one female from the house was taken to hospital.
The extent of her injuries wasn’t clear, but firefighters said she seemed stable when she was transported.
A firefighter was also treated by paramedics at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The spokesperson said all crews from Pickering fire were at the blaze and crews from Ajax also assisted.
Just before 9 p.m., emergency services were starting to leave the area.
Images from the scene show extensive damage to the home, including a garage with a collapsed roof and a burned-out car inside.
The cause of the blaze isn’t clear.
Comments