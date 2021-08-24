Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person taken to hospital from scene of Pickering house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 9:28 pm
Fire crews battle a house fire in Pickering on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Fire crews battle a house fire in Pickering on Tuesday. Colin Williamson / Global News

One person was taken to hospital from the scene of a house fire in Pickering, Ont., on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Pickering Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the home on Secord Street, northwest of Altona Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said one female from the house was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries wasn’t clear, but firefighters said she seemed stable when she was transported.

Read more: Toronto Fire Services mourn deaths of 2 colleagues due to cancer from the job

A firefighter was also treated by paramedics at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The spokesperson said all crews from Pickering fire were at the blaze and crews from Ajax also assisted.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 9 p.m., emergency services were starting to leave the area.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the home, including a garage with a collapsed roof and a burned-out car inside.

The cause of the blaze isn’t clear.

Trending Stories
A burned-out car is seen in the garage of the home. View image in full screen
A burned-out car is seen in the garage of the home. Colin Williamson / Global News

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft' Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagdurham region tagPickering tagPickering Fire tagPickering fire services tagPickering house fire tagSecord Street tagSecord Street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers