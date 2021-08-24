1 person taken to hospital from scene of Pickering house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was taken to hospital from the scene of a house fire in Pickering, Ont., on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Pickering Fire Services said emergency crews were called to the home on Secord Street, northwest of Altona Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said one female from the house was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries wasn’t clear, but firefighters said she seemed stable when she was transported.

Read more: Toronto Fire Services mourn deaths of 2 colleagues due to cancer from the job

A firefighter was also treated by paramedics at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The spokesperson said all crews from Pickering fire were at the blaze and crews from Ajax also assisted.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 9 p.m., emergency services were starting to leave the area.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the home, including a garage with a collapsed roof and a burned-out car inside.

The cause of the blaze isn’t clear.

View image in full screen A burned-out car is seen in the garage of the home. Colin Williamson / Global News

Active fire at a residence on Secord Street in Pickering. Police and fire on scene. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft Firefighters battle apartment fire in Bancroft