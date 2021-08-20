Toronto Fire Services mourn deaths of 2 colleagues due to cancer from the job

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto firefighters are mourning the loss of two colleagues recently who died of cancer from their time on the job.

Acting Chief Jim Jessop says Capt. Martin Costoff died of brain cancer on Tuesday.

He says Capt. George Daniel Thompson died on Aug. 11 from espohogeal cancer.

Costoff started his career in 1988 with North York Fire prior to amalgamation and eventually rose to the rank of captain with the Toronto Fire Service.

Thompson also began his career in 1988, but with East York Fire. He, too, rose to captain with the service.

Jessop says 50 active and retired Toronto firefighters have died of cancer from the job since Jan. 1, 2015.

“These hit hard,” Jessop said.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the recent Line of Duty Deaths of Active Staff: Capt. Martin Costoff and Capt. George Daniel Thompson. We offer our gratitude for years of service. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Chief @TFSJessop @TPFFA @ChiefPeggTFS pic.twitter.com/15rt9TrfGL — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) August 18, 2021