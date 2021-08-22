Menu

Traffic

Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 4:31 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Toronto Sunday afternoon.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said there were reports of three motorcycles driving fast and one that crashed.

Read more: 29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after Scarborough crash

The rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim is a male, but didn’t provide his age.

Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto police Traffic Services Unit investigates.

Toronto Police tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagtoronto police service tagMotorcycle Crash tagToronto crash tagCaledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue tag

