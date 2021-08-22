Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials say a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Toronto Sunday afternoon.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said there were reports of three motorcycles driving fast and one that crashed.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim is a male, but didn’t provide his age.

Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto police Traffic Services Unit investigates.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

Caledonia Rd + Glengrove Av

– Police o/s

– Have asked for a rush on Medics

– @TorontoMedics

– Rider has succumbed to injuries

– Pronounced deceased o/s

– Traffic Services will reconstruct collision

– Roads will be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 22, 2021