29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after Scarborough crash

Toronto police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Police said officers were called to the area of Nantucket Boulevard and Wickware Gate, near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue, at 7:21 p.m.
Officers said a man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle northbound when he lost control.
He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
