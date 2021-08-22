29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after Scarborough crash

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Nantucket Boulevard and Wickware Gate, near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue, at 7:21 p.m.

Officers said a man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle northbound when he lost control.

He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

COLLISION:

Nantucket Blvd + Lawrence Av E

* 7:21 pm *

– Single motorcycle crash

– Reports rider not wearing a helmet

– Injuries serious

– Emergency run to trauma center

– Roads closed in area for investigation#GO1592099

^dh pic.twitter.com/9QYG55vcGa — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 21, 2021

