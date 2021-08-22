Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after Scarborough crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 10:08 am
Police at the scene of the crash Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the crash Saturday evening. Global News

Toronto police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Nantucket Boulevard and Wickware Gate, near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue, at 7:21 p.m.

Read more: Man lying on east-end Toronto street pronounced dead after being hit by car, police say

Officers said a man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle northbound when he lost control.

He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP' Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagtoronto police service tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagKennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue tagNantucket Boulevard and Wickware Gate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers