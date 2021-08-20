Menu

Crime

Man found on east-end Toronto street pronounced dead after possibly being hit by car

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 9:52 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Toronto police say a man found on an east-end road Friday evening has died and officers say they believe the victim was hit by a car.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard, just south of Highway 401, at around 8:20 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was found in the middle of the street.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While the spokesperson said it’s believed the injuries were caused as a result of the collision, they wouldn’t release any additional information, including if the man’s death was being considered as a hit-and-run, until traffic services investigators arrived at the scene.

Police closed the roads near where the man was found as officers gathered evidence.

