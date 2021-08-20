Man found on east-end Toronto street pronounced dead after possibly being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man found on an east-end road Friday evening has died and officers say they believe the victim was hit by a car.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard, just south of Highway 401, at around 8:20 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was found in the middle of the street.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While the spokesperson said it’s believed the injuries were caused as a result of the collision, they wouldn’t release any additional information, including if the man’s death was being considered as a hit-and-run, until traffic services investigators arrived at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police closed the roads near where the man was found as officers gathered evidence.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Neilson Rd + Oakmeadow Blvd

– Victim has succumbed to injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Injuries believed to be from collision

– Traffic Services investigating

– Roads will be closed for hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 21, 2021