Significant rainfall still not enough to combat Manitoba drought: Winkler mayor

Send this page to someone via email

It came, it filled streets and reservoirs and it quickly sunk back into Manitoba’s dry ground.

Environment Canada recorded 70.7 mm of rain at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport and 43.5 mm at The Forks.

Nearly 60 kilometers outside of Winnipeg in Steinbach, the city’s streets flooded as it received 58 mm.

View image in full screen Cars barely made it down Brandt Street in Steinbach Friday afternoon during substantial rainfall. Supplied / Bynden Devenny

However, a once bone-dry reservoir is almost back to its original state nearly 24 hours after the storm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba issues precautionary overland flood warning

Water quickly sunk back into the ground, leaving behind a boarder of twigs and grass up the side of the bank where the water peaked.

The reservoir in Steinbach was nearly 50 feet wide, according to residents. Supplied / BRYNDEN DEVENNY

Coming off the driest July on record, Winkler mayor Martin Harder said the rain was welcome, but not enough.

“To fill the potholes and fill the areas that need moisture for the long term, it’s going to take a lot more than we’ve got so far,” the mayor said.

Story continues below advertisement

Harder added it could be too little too late for farmers as well, saying for many in the area the season is already over.

“We’ve got some potatoes that are still needing a final boost to get them to full production and this is going to be beneficial,” said Harder. “Might be getting a little late for corn.”

In spite of the dry season for the agriculture sector, Harder is confident there’s a silver lining, saying it’s never too late for rain, in hopes next year’s crops will tell a different story.