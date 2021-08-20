Wildfire burning near Ladysmith, B.C. grows to 70 hectares overnight

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control wildfire burning just 4.5 kilometres northwest of Ladysmith, B.C., grew to 70 hectares in size overnight.

Late Thursday, the Cowichan Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order for a FortisBC facility on Ninattii Road in response to the fire.

On Friday, the CVRD and the Nanaimo Regional District also issued a joint evacuation alert for 20 properties on Ivey, Takala and David roads.

The BC Wildfire Service said gusty winds helped the Mount Hayes wildfire grow quickly on Thursday, and crews stayed on the fire overnight.

Crews saw favourable conditions Friday morning, but a change in the wind mid-day was responsible for some growth on the fire’s north and east sides, it said.

Crews were focusing on setting anchor points and control lines, the service said.

As of Friday, there were 35 firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment working the fire.