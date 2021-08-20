SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Wildfire burning near Ladysmith, B.C. grows to 70 hectares overnight

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: 1,528 fires so far this season' B.C. wildfire update: 1,528 fires so far this season
Favourable conditions over the past few days have allowed crews to get a better handle on a number of fires burning around the province. But while some progress is being made, officials say we're far from in the clear. Emad Agahi reports.

An out-of-control wildfire burning just 4.5 kilometres northwest of Ladysmith, B.C., grew to 70 hectares in size overnight.

Late Thursday, the Cowichan Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order for a FortisBC facility on Ninattii Road in response to the fire.

On Friday, the CVRD and the Nanaimo Regional District also issued a joint evacuation alert for 20 properties on Ivey, Takala and David roads.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

The BC Wildfire Service said gusty winds helped the Mount Hayes wildfire grow quickly on Thursday, and crews stayed on the fire overnight.

Trending Stories

Crews saw favourable conditions Friday morning, but a change in the wind mid-day was responsible for some growth on the fire’s north and east sides, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wildfire burning 4.5 km from Ladysmith, B.C. grows to 20 hectares

Crews were focusing on setting anchor points and control lines, the service said.

As of Friday, there were 35 firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment working the fire.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC fires tagFires in BC tagladysmith tagBC fires update tagladysmith wildfire tagmount hayes wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers