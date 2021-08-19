SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burning 4.5 km from Ladysmith, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 9:05 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. public safety minister thanks firefighters helping fire-affected communities' B.C. public safety minister thanks firefighters helping fire-affected communities
WATCH: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday that rainfall in fire-affected areas of B.C. was welcome news, but not enough to fully combat the tinder-dry conditions that are fueling the fire. Farnworth also thanked the many men and women protecting B.C. from wildfires.

Wildfire crews on Vancouver Island are battling a new blaze just 4.5 kilometres northwest of Ladysmith.

As of Thursday evening, the Mt. Hayes fire was four hectares in size, and showing rank 2/3 behaviour — which fire information officer Gordon Robinson described as a “vigorous surface fire.”

Read more: As B.C. wildfire crews head back to camp, these residents line the streets to cheer them on

No structures were immediately threatened, but Robinson said crews were on alert due to its proximity to the city. The fire is also about 2.5 kilometres from Highway 1 near North Oyster.

Ten firefighters, four helicopters and a piece of heavy equipment, with support from air tankers, were working the fire.

Robinson said that while the island had been largely spared from the worst of the fire season, it wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Read more: ‘Fatigue is something we are concerned about’: B.C. wildfire crews continue to give their all

“That bit of rain and cooler temperature we’ve had has helped, but especially on the southern and eastern areas of Vancouver Island we are still in extreme fire danger,” he said.

“Almost all the rest of the island is in high or extreme as well. It will take a lot more rain than we’ve had so far to make a big difference.”

