Out-of-control wildfire burning 4.5 km from Ladysmith, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire crews on Vancouver Island are battling a new blaze just 4.5 kilometres northwest of Ladysmith.

As of Thursday evening, the Mt. Hayes fire was four hectares in size, and showing rank 2/3 behaviour — which fire information officer Gordon Robinson described as a “vigorous surface fire.”

No structures were immediately threatened, but Robinson said crews were on alert due to its proximity to the city. The fire is also about 2.5 kilometres from Highway 1 near North Oyster.

Ten firefighters, four helicopters and a piece of heavy equipment, with support from air tankers, were working the fire.

Robinson said that while the island had been largely spared from the worst of the fire season, it wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“That bit of rain and cooler temperature we’ve had has helped, but especially on the southern and eastern areas of Vancouver Island we are still in extreme fire danger,” he said.

“Almost all the rest of the island is in high or extreme as well. It will take a lot more rain than we’ve had so far to make a big difference.”